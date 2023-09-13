CLOVER — McKinley Fillmore had a special walking companion this spring and summer.

The 10-year-old led her 4-H pig up and down the infrequently-traveled dirt road in front of her home each day, guiding the swine that she hopes will lead her to a big prize at the market sale at the Twin Falls County Fair.


