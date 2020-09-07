With the exception of Pocatello’s District 29, most legislative districts in eastern Idaho are solidly Republican. Districts 34, which covers Madison and northern Bonneville counties, and 35, which covers Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties, are the most Republican in the state in gubernatorial elections, with the GOP candidate beating the Democrat by an average of 56 and 61 points, respectively, in the last two cycles.
This part of the state often sees heated Republican primaries, but this November there are only six local legislative districts with contested seats. They are:
District 8
In this district, which includes Lemhi and Custer counties as well as Valley, Boise and Gem, Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, is facing Constitution Party candidate Kirsten Faith Richardson and independent Bill Sifford in November. Both candidates also ran against Thayn in 2018; Thayn won that year with 71% of the vote, with 23% for Sifford and 6% for Richardson.
Sifford, a Vietnam veteran from McCall, is running to Thayn’s left, Richardson to his right. Richardson is married to Pro-Life, an organic strawberry farmer from Letha and a perennial candidate who legally changed his name to Pro-Life from Marvin Richardson and is known for his strong opposition to abortion and public education.
Reps. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, are running for re-election unopposed.
District 28
In this Republican district which includes Power and rural Bannock County, Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, is defending his seat from challenger Democrat Mike Saville of McCammon. Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, is running for re-election unopposed, and Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, is facing Libertarian Dan Karlan.
District 29
In District 29, which mostly covers the city of Pocatello and is the only Democratic district in eastern Idaho, former Republican Rep. Dustin Manwaring is challenging incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Abernathy, who unseated him in 2018. Manwaring was elected in 2016, then lost to Abernathy, an electrician who is active in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, two years later.
The district has mostly sent Democrats to the Legislature for years, and Democratic gubernatorial candidates A.J. Balukoff and Paulette Jordan carried it in 2014 and 2018, although President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the district in 2016. Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, is running for re-election unopposed, and Democrat James Ruchti, a lawyer who represented Pocatello from 2006 to 2010, is running unopposed for the House seat Democrat Elaine Smith is vacating.
District 31
In this district, which encompasses all of Bingham County, freshman Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, is facing Democrat Travis Oler.
Young was elected in 2018, beating House Education Committee Chairwoman Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, in a primary in which Young emphasized her opposition to a controversial update to the state’s sex education law VanOrden had backed. This year Young narrowly beat former county commissioner Donavan Harrington in the Republican primary.
Young is perhaps best known for sponsoring House Bill 509, or the Idaho Vital Statistics Act, which effectively bars transgender Idahoans from changing their birth certificates to match their gender identities. The law is being challenged in court, and a federal judge ruled in August that it violates an injunction requiring the state to let transgender people change their birth certificates. Oler is a farmer from Shelley who originally filed to run against Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch before switching to take on Young.
While there are no other competitive races in the district — Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot is running for re-election unopposed — it will have one new representative in 2021. Republican David Cannon, a Blackfoot lawyer, is running unopposed for the House seat longtime Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, is vacating.
The district is the ninth-most Republican out of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, going for the Republican gubernatorial candidate by an average of 43 points in the two-party vote in the last two elections.
District 32
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, is defending his seat against Democrat Bill Leake, a former Teton County commissioner.
Christensen came to the Legislature after beating longtime House State Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Loertscher in the May 2018 primary, campaigning on conservative discontent with Loertscher, who was unpopular with the GOP’s right wing for declining to hold hearings on bills backed by gun rights supporters. Since being elected, Christensen has been one of the most conservative members of the Legislature, an outspoken critic of Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus restrictions with the highest ranking on the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s 2020 Freedom Index. Christensen beat back a primary challenge from Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford in May.
The district, which combines Democratic-leaning Teton County with very rural and red eastern Bonneville, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Bear Lake counties, is the seventh-most Republican in the state, going for the Republican gubernatorial candidate by an average of 45 points in the two-party vote over the last two cycles. Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, and Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, are running for re-election unopposed.
District 33
While District 33, which mostly consists of the city of Idaho Falls, is pretty safely Republican — except for Democrat Rep. Jerry Shively, who represented the area from 2006 to 2008, it has only elected Republicans in recent history — it is also the most competitive district east of Pocatello. Democrats tend to get higher percentages of the vote than in the surrounding rural districts. And it is the only local district with Democrats contesting both House seats.
Miranda Marquit, former chairwoman of the Bonneville County Democrats, is challenging Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, for the 33A seat. Ehardt, a former City Council member, was appointed to fill a vacancy in late 2017 and elected in her own right in 2018. The most high-profile bill she has sponsored so far has been House Bill 500, or the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bars transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams. A temporary injunction has barred it from taking effect as it is being challenged in court.
The 33B seat will have a new representative no matter what, with Democrat David Roth running against Republican Marco Erickson. Erickson narrowly won the May primary, running as a more moderate alternative to incumbent Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls. Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, is running for re-election unopposed.