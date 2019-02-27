*all-conference teams are selected by coaches*
5A District 5-6
Player of the Year: Makenna Baker, Highland
Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Shippen, Rigby
Sixth Person of the Year (Non-starter – big impact): Ruby Murdoch, Rigby
Coach of the Year: Troy Shippen, Rigby
First Team
Tylie Jones, Rigby
Kim Hawes, Highland
Macey Gordon, Madison
Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge
Kenedee French, Rigby
Second team
Bailey Farrer, Highland
Sierra John, Thunder Ridge
Mateya Mobley, Rigby
Savanah Dick, Madison
Mallorie Vawdry, Highland
Honorable Mention
Mckell Parkinson, Madison; Avery Turnage, Thunder Ridge; Meghan Calley, Highland; Sid Parker, Madison; Mackenna Thayne, Highland; Summer DaBell, Rigby
1A Division I District 5-6
Player of the Year: Maniah Clegg, Grace
First Team
Breanna Hill, Grace
Madison Windley, Grace
Belle Beard, Butte County
Kiya McAfee, Butte County
Jessi Farr, Challis
Jazmine Rivera, Challis
Second Team
Zoeigh Walker, Grace
Kayci Younger, Grace
Emilee Hansen, Butte County
Kelsey Isham, Butte County
Tessa Gregory, Challis
Zoe D’Orazio, Challis