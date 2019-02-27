*all-conference teams are selected by coaches*

5A District 5-6

Player of the Year: Makenna Baker, Highland

Defensive Player of the Year: Emma Shippen, Rigby

Sixth Person of the Year (Non-starter – big impact): Ruby Murdoch, Rigby

Coach of the Year: Troy Shippen, Rigby

First Team

Tylie Jones, Rigby

Kim Hawes, Highland

Macey Gordon, Madison

Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge

Kenedee French, Rigby

Second team

Bailey Farrer, Highland

Sierra John, Thunder Ridge

Mateya Mobley, Rigby

Savanah Dick, Madison

Mallorie Vawdry, Highland

Honorable Mention

Mckell Parkinson, Madison; Avery Turnage, Thunder Ridge; Meghan Calley, Highland; Sid Parker, Madison; Mackenna Thayne, Highland; Summer DaBell, Rigby

1A Division I District 5-6

Player of the Year: Maniah Clegg, Grace

First Team

Breanna Hill, Grace

Madison Windley, Grace

Belle Beard, Butte County

Kiya McAfee, Butte County

Jessi Farr, Challis

Jazmine Rivera, Challis

Second Team

Zoeigh Walker, Grace

Kayci Younger, Grace

Emilee Hansen, Butte County

Kelsey Isham, Butte County

Tessa Gregory, Challis

Zoe D’Orazio, Challis

