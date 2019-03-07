All-conference teams are selected by coaches

2A District 6 all-conference girls basketball

Player of the Year: Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson

Coach of the Year: Jalena Dixon, West Jefferson

First Team

Abby Schiess, Firth

Maddie Johnson, Ririe

Indee Williams, Ririe

Ellie Miller, North Fremont

Hailey Gee, Firth

Second team

Kelby Dye, North Fremont

Saige Moss, West Jefferson

Chayla Slavin, Salmon

Alexa Nedrow, North Fremont

Anna Boone, Ririe

Kylee Barker, Firth

Honorable Mention

Hailey Barker, Firth; Jaylyn Mckinnon, Firth; Taneal Wright, West Jefferson; Kenadee Coles, Ririe; Cassidy Parkinson, Ririe; Hailey Pilkerton, Salmon; Mariah Hofner, North Fremont

2A District 6 all-conference boys basketball

Player of the Year: Michael Ure, Ririe

Coach of the Year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont

First team

Blake Oberhansley, North Fremont

Colton Mecham, Firth

Chris Hansen, North Fremont

Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont

Larz Sutton, Ririe

Second team

Ben Park, Firth

Blazen Burgess, Salmon

Branson Morton, West Jefferson

Stockton Johnson, Ririe

Landen Larsen, West Jefferson

Honorable mention

Bridger Lenz, North Fremont; Dillon Pilkerton, Salmon; Grayson Nelson, Firth; Jonathan Scott, Ririe; Tanner Killpack, Firth

