All-conference teams are selected by coaches
2A District 6 all-conference girls basketball
Player of the Year: Jordi Holdaway, West Jefferson
Coach of the Year: Jalena Dixon, West Jefferson
First Team
Abby Schiess, Firth
Maddie Johnson, Ririe
Indee Williams, Ririe
Ellie Miller, North Fremont
Hailey Gee, Firth
Second team
Kelby Dye, North Fremont
Saige Moss, West Jefferson
Chayla Slavin, Salmon
Alexa Nedrow, North Fremont
Anna Boone, Ririe
Kylee Barker, Firth
Honorable Mention
Hailey Barker, Firth; Jaylyn Mckinnon, Firth; Taneal Wright, West Jefferson; Kenadee Coles, Ririe; Cassidy Parkinson, Ririe; Hailey Pilkerton, Salmon; Mariah Hofner, North Fremont
2A District 6 all-conference boys basketball
Player of the Year: Michael Ure, Ririe
Coach of the Year: Shannon Hill, North Fremont
First team
Blake Oberhansley, North Fremont
Colton Mecham, Firth
Chris Hansen, North Fremont
Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont
Larz Sutton, Ririe
Second team
Ben Park, Firth
Blazen Burgess, Salmon
Branson Morton, West Jefferson
Stockton Johnson, Ririe
Landen Larsen, West Jefferson
Honorable mention
Bridger Lenz, North Fremont; Dillon Pilkerton, Salmon; Grayson Nelson, Firth; Jonathan Scott, Ririe; Tanner Killpack, Firth