January 1 marked the New Year, but is it really all that special? I mean, it’s just another Wednesday.
While everyone is focused on speculation and trying to change their future, it’s easy to focus more on what we’d like to accomplish in ideal circumstances than what we actually managed in the circumstances we lived through.
Why?
According to a study by the University of Scranton, just 8 percent of people in the United States will complete or accomplish their New Year’s Resolutions in a given year. Now, I tend to be a little negative, but 8 percent is objectively bad, right?
While everyone talks about the glass being half-empty or half-full, I’m on my knees sweeping up the broken pieces of the glass I dropped before I could assess its fullness.
Keeping perspective
This year, I hit some invigorating highs and crippling lows, but for me, what helped me deal with both and keep perspective were my necessary escapes from reality.
Fishing works to clear the head and relax the mind, but it’s not really an escape from reality; it’s just the most pleasant part of mine.
Instead, I use television and books to escape my thoughts because even when life is running smoothly, it’s essential to take a step back from it, and books can do that better than anything.
Almost every time I’m in a car, on a plane or in my boat, I’m listening to audiobooks. Wireless earbuds made it possible for me to listen to books while I’m on the river, the beach, the lakeshore, or the pier. No, I’m not cool enough to spend hundreds on AirPods like most of my students, but the $30 I dropped on the generic ones from TJ Maxx work just fine.
Life hack: use one at a time to double listening time between charges.
Speaking of charges, invest in Audible. The Audible (paid) and OverDrive (free) apps have changed my life so much in the past decade that I can’t imagine life without them.
Book list
I’ve done it before, but I’d like to share the books I read in 2019. I completed all 40 I started this year — even if I didn’t love them — but I’ll be sure to highlight my faves. I read a single paper book and listened to the other 39 as audiobooks.
So instead of telling you my goals and visions for 2019, I’ll share with you how I dealt with meeting some goals and not meeting others from the year before.
There are much less-healthy coping mechanisms than fishing and books, so the 92-in-100 of you that fail to meet your goals this year should consider both. Likewise, the eight-in-100 who do might need an escape from reality after climbing to the top and finding that confusing hollowness that comes in the aftermath of accomplishing everything you hoped to.
In my fave book of 2019, Jordan B. Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” the author writes: “Perhaps happiness is to be found in the journey uphill and not in the fleeing sense of satisfaction awaiting at the next peak. Much of happiness is hope, no matter how deep the underworld in which that hope was conceived.”
Ah, perspective.
Best of the best
Though most of the books I read were worthwhile, a few stood a cut above. Both of the historical fiction books hinge on the Civil War shaking out differently. In “The Guns of South”, Neo-Nazis bring machine guns back in time to help the South. In “Underground Airlines,” the Civil War was never fought at all. Each provide a worthwhile read and reflection of just how important this crucial event was in our history.
All four nonfiction books I read were incredible. I’d argue “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” was the best nonfiction book I’ve ever read, and the title is fairly self-explanatory while “Big Magic” encourages risk-taking and was very helpful for me as a writer. All Americans should read “How to Hide an Empire” because it will teach you a ton of American history you missed out on in school. For instance, did you know Asians were the largest minority in the United States for the first half of the 21st Century? I know I didn’t.
Obviously, science fiction is my favorite genre. The first “Dune” book remains an all-time great, though the second two books in the series aren’t. The “Red Rising” Trilogy, on the other hand, sustains. It takes place in a future society of genetically-engineering humans all assigned colors that determine their caste in life. It will be a movie series someday soon, I’m sure.
Lastly, “The Warehouse” was a cautionary tale about Amazon effectively taking over the world economically, and it did not disappoint. If Amazon ever sells burgers, I won’t be eating them.
If you don’t want to spend money on Audible, just download the OverDrive app. You can get free access to your local library’s OverDrive portal, so reach out.
I have to encourage reading books if I have any hope of selling my book, "Fishing for Happiness," which will (hopefully) be released later this year.