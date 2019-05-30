ABERDEEN — From my study shelves I take up a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. None. I pull out the Tao Te Ching from China. Not there either. Next, a translation of the Koran. No, not there.
“Not what?” you ask. Not a map. Why am I looking for maps? Well, in most editions of the Bible we find maps — maps of the ancient world, maps of the Holy Land, maps of Jerusalem.
“But”, you ask, “why should you expect maps in these other books?” Yes, that is the question. Why should I? These other books that some people hold to be sacred do not say anything about actual events that can be traced, about actual people or actual places that can be located. But the Bible does. The Bible writers record deeds done by real people in places that, especially with the advance of scientific archaeology, can be located. And that is why Bibles have maps. A real God dealing with real people in real time at real places.
This leads us into Genesis, chapter two. When Moses begins the story of God’s dealings with our first parents, the account of the human race proper, he describes the conditions of their living and their location. What he brings onto view is now not the entire earth, but a place “in the east” (in other words, east of the location of the first readers in the Palestine region), an area called Eden. The name “Eden” sounds like their word “delight” and it was in this area that the Creator designed a planned area, a garden, in which the first couple could develop the skills that the race would need.
Some people say “This is not a real place; it is symbolic! ‘Eden’ indicates the ancient myth that there was a golden, lost age.” Any Bible reader can grant that place names are used symbolically (the new heavens and earth are described as the city of Jerusalem — Revelation 21), but since the rest of the Bible traces the human race back through a line of real people to Adam and Eve, and since Moses describes the location with reference to rivers that actually existed and speaks (a little too briefly, perhaps) of recognizable climatic conditions (Genesis 2:5,6), I think it makes more sense to take Eden as a real location. And there our race’s story will commence.