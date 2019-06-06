Where was the garden of Eden? Well, we have seen that most likely Moses does intend to describe a real place when he talks about Eden; he locates it near two rivers that were well known to his readers, the Hidikel (or Tigris) and the Euphrates.
A couple of things need to be kept in mind, however. In the first place, God plants a garden IN Eden (Genesis 2:8), that is, Eden is the larger area within which the garden is located, and, in the second place, two of the four rivers — the Pishon and the Gihon — are with present knowledge unidentifiable. In fact, then as now there can be more than one place with the same name, which makes identification of rivers mentioned in ancient texts somewhat tricky. In Oregon, two separate rivers are called the John Day River, and how many Springfields are there?
So, while the exact location of this region cannot be located on a map, the general region is the area between the mountains of Armenia and the Persian Gulf, a region which is certainly “in the east” from the standpoint of the ancient reader. And we know that the headwaters of the Tigris and Euphrates lie very close to one another in the mountains of Armenia, and that the Tigris and Euphrates join prior to emptying in to the Persian Gulf; in other words, the geographical information is realistic and could point either to an area near the headwaters of the rivers or near Persian Gulf. It may that the other two rivers, the Pishon and the Gihon, were tributaries or parallel streams that in the course of climatic change over the centuries have disappeared or perhaps been renamed. The long and short of it is that the writer wants us to think of a real place.
Why is this important? The garden of Eden means that the Creator provided our first parents with a home and resources to support their lives. It means that the human race did not begin with a struggle of half-beast “hominids,” preying like cannibals upon each other in a hostile environment. God created a home and conditions suitable to people to learn the skills for founding a society. “God made man upright” Ecclesiastes 7:29. Our problems are not due to our original, created nature, but because “they have sought out many schemes”.