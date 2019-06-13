We have seen that Eden was a real location, but Moses adds more that strengthens our sense that he is recounting real events and not ideas in symbolic form.
It is the weather of Eden. Or, is it perhaps Eden’s climate instead? We read, “The Lord God had not caused it to rain on the land, and there was no man to work the ground, and a mist was going up from the land and was watering the whole face of the ground” (Genesis 2:6).
Now, I said we can call this “weather” or “climate.” Climate is the steady and long-term pattern of weather, temperature, rainfall and so on, while “weather” is what we see day by day. I offer these terms as alternatives, because we are not sure at this point if Moses is telling us about the climate of the region or its weather.
If Moses is describing the climate, as some Bible scholars think, then we are told that Eden and its events took place in a period of no rainfall but plenty of moisture. Some Bible teachers even conclude from this interpretation that prior to Noah’s flood the entire earth had a very different climate from the climate of later centuries, which of course is quite possible, since we do have evidence of vast climatic changes in the past.
If, however, Moses is describing the weather, as other Bible scholars believe, then we are told the time of the year when these events took place. The writer’s original readership is the society of ancient Palestine, so he would be saying, “The following events took place in the fall of the year”, and in that case there is nothing in the text about the ancient world-wide climate in general. When I first read this interpretation in a commentary on Genesis, I was somewhat taken aback, and thought it far-fetched, but now I am not so sure.
What I do find bracing from both interpretations is the assurance that this ancient text brings real events before our minds, events that happened in a certain place and under certain natural conditions. The creation and assignment of our first parents was as real an event as what we read in this newspaper, and these events affect our lives to this very day, many generations later. It is to these events that we will be directing our attention.