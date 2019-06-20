ABERDEEN — The Bible is a book about God and about man, about us as human beings. It is not a book with all the authoritative answers about any and every question you and I can drum up.
Throughout the story from Genesis to Revelation, God and our relationship to Him is the main current of thought. In Genesis, God makes a garden in which He may meet with the man, and in the conclusion of the last book of the Bible we see the story reaching its goal, “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man” (Revelation 21:3).
This centrality of the God-man relation is underlined in these first two chapters of the Bible. Chapter one presents man as crown or climax of creation; chapter two portrays man as the pivot or center of the story — the whole account works out from the creation of the first man and the world is portrayed as his as home. But in both accounts, we see the special effort or, we might say, extra thought that God the Creator shows in His making of the man and the woman.
In Genesis one, our ears hear God speaking with himself, “Let us make man in our image”; in chapter two our eyes see this striking scene, the Creator bends down, so to speak, to take soil and shape it into a human being, then moves His face up to the shape and breathes life into His creation, an almost tender move. In both accounts the dignity and value to God of the man and the woman are clear.
And it does not stop with Adam and Eve, does it? God is not like the notional philanthropist who loves humanity in general and in the abstract, but can’t stand his next-door neighbor. Our Maker knows and cares for each one of us just as intimately as he cared for our first parents. The Psalmist said, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:13).