The Croods burst onto the movie scene back in 2013 when DreamWorks combined the DNA of the “Ice Age” franchise with the Flintstones and gave us “The Croods.”
Around $600 million dollars later, the film industry has chosen to give us a sequel to the “The Croods.” We really shouldn’t be surprised with this turn of events, because as we all know, money rules the industry and they definitely need a shot in the arm right about now with the COVID-19 pandemic creating such havoc around the world for the better part of the past nine months.
They at least had the common sense to include the trio of voices that spawned the majority of the first $600 million earner, with Nicolas Cage voicing the character of Grug, the patriarch of the prehistoric patriarch; Emma Stone voicing his feisty eldest daughter Eep and of course Ryan Reynolds as the voice of dreamy fellow teen Guy.
At least those three will carry this film as far as it can go this time around and the hope of many millions of dollars of box office revenue will depend upon it.
While the original Croods was based upon the clash between Grug and Guy, it became about a battle between brawn and brains which worked and they eventually came to the realization that both strength and ideas would eventually help protect the family.
This time around, the Croods will face off against a new clan named the Bettermans. True to their name, the Bettermans are a bit farther advanced than the Croods.
They even have a walled-in farm, equipped with Flintstones-style inventions like a shower and a flush toilet.
There are the usual and expected confrontations like that of the “kill circle” that the Croods form to ward off an attack from an army of Kangadillos (as the name suggests, a kangaroo-armadillo cross) and that alone provides a small amount of humor that the film so desperately needs.
Peter Dinklage and Leslie Mann voice the more advanced Phil and Hope Betterman and they are definitely more advanced and a better version of the Croods, although they end up needing the more “prehistoric version of themselves” in order to survive.
The Croods believe they’ve found tomorrow. But the snobbish Bettermans’ only interest in the troglodyte freeloaders is in keeping Guy around as a mate for their teenage daughter Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran). A sleek top-knot and some vanilla scented body wash later, Guy is an easy convert to the comforts of more civilized living.
That set-up yields some ho-hum romantic confusion for Eep, who nonetheless relishes the newfound pleasures of female friendship with Dawn. The Betterman offspring in turn blossoms as she breaks away from her suffocating parents and experiences the forbidden thrills of life beyond the walls, accompanying Eep astride Chunky, the Croods’ giant jungle cat-macaw hybrid.
There are mildly amusing interludes like the bro bonding of Grug and the manipulative Phil in the latter’s man-cave steam room; the passive-aggressive attempt of Hope to send Grug’s wife Ugga (Catherine Keener) and her brood back where they came from with a travel gift basket; or the discovery of a picture window in the Bettermans’ sprawling treehouse, which turns preteen Thunk Crood (Clark Duke) into an instant couch potato. But none of this constitutes anything that could really be called plot momentum.
While the “Croods: a New Age” is not without its moments, any thought of it being one of those sequels that will replace the original should be forgotten almost immediately.
There are good parts and the effort is there, it just isn’t cohesive enough to supplant the original film as a classic or even as a really good sequel.
It is entertaining enough and will certainly have its following, as it should. It is a good film to kick off the Thanksgiving weekend and gives us plenty of distraction from Thanksgiving Dinner and those seemingly relentless left overs and we should give the film its due.
Certainly worth the price of admission and the fact that it certainly find its way into many DVD and film collections, it is not a classic by any means.
On a scale of 1-5, it is about a 3, worth a look, but certainly nothing to get carried away with.
