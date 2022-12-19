Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was on Dec. 7, but people might not have realized it while driving through Blackfoot, as many of the flags in the city were not lowered to half-staff in honor of the day.

This is what Clarence Worthen Jr. – the son of a war veteran who responded to Pearl Harbor eighty one years ago – noticed as he went around town that day. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.