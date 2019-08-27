Don’t let a menu come between you and your healthy eating habits.
Restaurants used to be a place to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries. But now, dining out is a regular activity for many — and we can’t afford to treat every meal as if it’s a special, diet-free occasion. Follow these expert tips from Shawna Durbin, a registered dietitian at Bingham Memorial Hospital, to navigate your next meal out.
Practice Calorie Counting
Dining at a local restaurant where nutritional information isn’t available doesn’t equal a free pass. For an estimate, review menus in advance, comparing entrees with their national counterparts.
In addition, learn how to spot a serving size. “Nobody wants to do this because we find out the portion is generally a lot smaller than what our eyes think it should be,” says Shawna.
Ask Questions
Enlist your server in a quest to make healthy choices. Ask how the dish is prepared, which vegetable comes as a side dish and whether you can order sauce and dressing on the side.
“Many restaurants will take your dietary needs into consideration so you’ll be happy and return. Don’t hesitate to ask for anything on the menu to be prepared in a more diet-friendly way,” says Shawna.
Resist Temptation
We are all familiar with that small basket of bread or tortilla chips that gets placed in front of us before our meal arrives. Instead of eating from the basket, move a small portion of bread or chips to a small plate to help control the serving size.” And remember your priorities: You didn’t go out to eat to fill up on bread, right? “I’d rather use my calories and carbohydrates for foods I really love,” Shawna says.
Want to learn how to eat better or lose weight?
The team members at EM-POW-ER, the new weight-loss program at Bingham Healthcare, hold FREE weight-loss seminars once a month in the following cities: Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello. To learn more about an upcoming seminar or to register for one, please call (208) 782-3993 or visit www.BinghamMemorialSeminars.com/Weight-Loss