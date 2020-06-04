BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners were presented with the unofficial polling results from the May 19 election that was extended through 8 p.m. June 2 because of the all-absentee ballot primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan Kearsley and Dorine Adams along with Pam Eckhardt presented the results to the commissioners.
Eckhardt started by running through a summary of information, beginning with the precinct breakdowns. All 28 precincts in Bingham County had their ballots counted by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and were posted on the unofficial live results on the county website. Following the different precincts in the canvass packet, Eckhardt moved on to the Moreland Cemetery override and the Firth Supplemental Levy.
The Moreland Cemetery District levied for a tax override that would amount to $90,000 over two years and would be a “tax increase of $27.27 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The money levied would be used for development and expansion of the cemetery to include: installing new irrigation systems, creating new plots, building new roads, erecting new fences, and planting new grass.”
For the voters of the Firth precinct, they voted on a supplemental levy for the school district. “Shall the Board of Trustees of Firth School District No. 59, Bingham County, State of Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law ... for the amount of $300,000 per year for a period of two years.” The supplemental levy would have 638 votes in favor while 339 would vote against. The levy would receive enough support to move on. The taxable increase for those in Firth will be $127.36 per $100,000 of assessed taxable property based on current conditions.
After Eckhardt had covered the outcomes of the two levies, she turned the time over to Dorine Adams who explained the remaining processes and procedures taken to maintain the security of the ballots. Everything that involved the ballots required two people to maintain security. When the end of business would take place each day, the elections office would put specialized security strips on the ballots and they would be policed by security with logs of each time they made rounds. Following Adams would be Megan Kearsley who explained the process of adding the ballots in the proper software and the system used to do so.
Kearsley explained that the the process took longer than expected once they hit a single technology issue where they were forced to reload the software multiple times. The issue only happened during the final upload, but was enough to cause delays.
Once the commissioners felt the information was sufficient, Commissioner Jessica Lewis made a motion to accept the canvass as presented. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring would second the motion and it would carry unanimously.
Although the ballots are officially canvassed, any of the candidates are welcome to request a recount for up to 20 days after the approval of the ballots.
Candidates that won the primary will be on the ballot against their opposing counterparts assuming they have an opponent.
The results of the first-ever all absentee election are now official.
JULIANNE YOUNG STATEMENT
“It is truly an honor to receive the Republican nomination for Idaho State Representative, District 31, seat B. I have a deep respect for the trust this vote represents. I sincerely appreciate the many individuals across the county from Aberdeen to Shelley, who have given countless hours to participate in the election process under unusual circumstances; I am grateful for local elections officials who conducted that process with professionalism and integrity; and I appreciate the many individuals, across the county, who made it a priority to participate in civil discourse and the discussion of issues, and then to cast their vote. It is a privilege to participate in this essential democratic process. Participation and sacrifice remain, as always, the price of freedom!
“I look forward to working with and continuing to serve the members of our community. I recognize that we will likely face, over the next couple of years, some challenges which are unprecedented in many of our lifetimes. However, I am confident that as we work together to proactively apply time-tested principles we can successfully meet these challenges and secure the blessings of freedom to ourselves and our posterity! May God continue to bless this beautiful land of America!”
TRAVIS OLER STATEMENT
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}”Unfortunately for Bingham County, in the Republican primary for Seat 31B, candidate Donavan Harrington’s superior qualifications, policy positions, and character were all overcome by tens of thousands of dollars of out-of-area and out-of-state donations and advertising that supported wacky conspiracy theorist Julianne Young. I invite all of Donavan Harrington’s understandably disappointed supporters to join with me in November to defeat Julianne Young. Please reach out to me on my website if you would like a lawn sign or to volunteer on my campaign.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}”In 2018, Julianne Young was able to win election by obtaining the votes of only 17.2% of Bingham County’s registered voters in a primary with 3,616 votes and by running unopposed in the general election with 21,014 total registered voters. In 2020, despite the advantage of being an incumbent, Julianne Young was able to win the primary election by obtaining the vote of only 16.7% of Bingham County’s registered voters, gaining only 3,491 votes from 20,887 total registered voters.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}”Julianne Young’s loyal base of voters is small (but aggressive), so she remains very vulnerable in the general election. Bingham County voters have the opportunity in November to vote for a U.S. Army veteran and 5{sup}th{/sup} generation member of a Bingham County farm family who is unbeholden to out-of-area special interests, none of which applies to Julianne Young.
{p class=”x_MsoNormal”}”The time has come for Bingham County voters to stop rubber stamping in the general election candidates like Julianne Young that only a small portion of registered Republicans have chosen in the primary.”