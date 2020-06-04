I’ve been an enthusiastic angler and hunter for most of my life. Early on, I defined my success by game animals shot or number of fish in the creel. This rather simple approach allowed me to “grade” my outdoor activities on a scale ranging from unsuccessful (nothing caught or shot) to highly successful (limited out).
I’m not sure when my attitude started to change, but eventually I became more focused on the outing rather than the end result. Change came slowly as I started to reassess my definition of a successful day afield. For several years I felt like I had multiple personalities, bait fishing for a limit of trout one day and trying to land a single fish on a fly I tied the next day. I spent several years shooting a bow before ever taking the plunge and hunting with one, while my rifle accounted for elk, deer, and pronghorn almost every year.
Eventually, obtaining a limit became less important than how I pursued the fish or game. I started finding fulfillment in things tangential to the actual acts of catching a fish or shooting a game animal.
My outlook has changed over some six decades of hunting and fishing. Unless I’m with grandchildren, my angling is confined to fly fishing with flies that I tied. I admit to using flies tied by friends but the last time I tried that a buddy offered to tie one of his sure-fire bass bugs to my tippet. I agreed and, sure enough, had strike after strike but failed to hook a fish.
After at least a half dozen solid strikes without a hook-up I decided to more closely examine the fly. I first noticed that it didn’t have a barb and that explained part of the problem. A closer inspection showed that the hook was also missing the point! Mystery solved and a reaffirmation that I should stick to my own flies.
My bird hunting is confined to 20-gauge shotguns and my pointing dogs. I still enjoy big game hunting but it’s almost always with traditional archery equipment and arrows that I’ve crafted.
Now, a day can be successful in my mind without ever getting a strike or taking a shot. Most of my “trophies” are better described as treasures, that is, unusual objects, sightings, photos, or experiences to be cherished over the years.
For me, the most highly prized treasures are outings with friends and family, especially my grandchildren. I’ve had the pleasure of helping three of my grandchildren catch their first fish. Also high on the list are solitude, a terrific photo, finding unusual objects, observing wildlife, and even an idea for this column. Nope, a bag limit doesn’t make the list. That being said, I will not turn my nose up at a fat old dusky grouse that crosses my path when I’m bow-hunting.
I see these same changes in most of the friends I’ve hunted with over the years. A realization that hunting and fishing is much more than a stringer of trout or 30-inch buck. Sure, it’s nice to bring home something for the table but failure to do so doesn’t mean the outing was a failure. Sometimes I’m prouder of shots I didn’t take than of those I made. Why, because in these instances there was an unacceptable (in my opinion) chance for wounding the animal, even though the reward might have been something worth bragging about. So, if someone tells you they’ve had a great day of hunting or fishing, but there’s no evidence of fish or game taken, just smile and nod your head. That person knows what they are talking about.