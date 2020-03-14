BLACKFOOT – The annual District 5 All-Star basketball games had announced rosters for this year’s renewal, but the games which were to be played Monday at Pocatello High School will not be played due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
Past years have displayed the talents of the seniors-only contests and the highlights have always been the three-point contests and slam dunk contests held between the games.
There are a number of Bingham County athletes that were selected to participate in the games.
For the girls, Olivia Kracl, Tatum Cherry, and Jordyn Gilbert, all from Snake River High School, will represent the North team, who will be coached by Jeff Steadman of Snake River and Kyle Christensen of Grace.
On the South team were Harley Jackson and Tia Smith-Buckskin of Sho-Ban.
For the boys, Treyton Young, Michael Ibarra, and Bridger Wray were all selected from Snake River High School as well as Jayvis Friday of Sho-Ban, who will all play for the North team.
The South team featured Carson Wynn of Aberdeen.
GIRLS
NORTH TEAM
Josi Kelsey, Bear Lake; Jimi Lloyd, Bear Lake; Chelsea Gundersen, Bear Lake; Kassidy Gardea, Century; Abby Christensen, Century; Lexi Bull, Century; Zoeigh Walker, Grace; Breanna Hill, Grace; Madison Windley, Grace; Raquel Pokibro, Highland; Olivia Kracl, Snake River; Tatum Cherry, Snake River; Jordyn Gilbert, Snake River; Kenlee Nance, West Side; Patryce Eldredge, West Side.
Coached by: Kyle Christensen, Grace; Jeff Steadman, Snake River
SOUTH TEAM
Katie Hunt, American Falls; Jenna Peterson, Malad; Valerie Vorwaller, Marsh Valley; Harlee Davids, North Gem; Madison Wilkes, Pocatello; Alexis Harris, Preston; Cassee Pugmire, Preston; Charlotte Wilson, Rockland; Evie Waite, Rockland; Madalyn Permann, Rockland; Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban; Tia Smith-Buckskin, Sho-Ban; Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs; Dani Smith, Soda Springs; Jorianne Balls, Soda Springs
Coached by: Wade Schvaneveldt, Soda Springs; Vern Nelson, Rockland
BOYS
NORTH TEAM
Braeden Ralphs, American Falls; Nate Carter, Highland; Cedar Washakie, Highland; Hunter Argyle, Marsh Valley; Brock Bennett, Marsh Valley; Kaden Hales, Pocatello; Isaac Brown, Pocatello; Jayvis Friday, Sho-Ban; Treyton Young, Snake River; Michael Ibarra, Snake River; Bridger Wray, Snake River; Gabe Young, Soda Springs; Ryan Beckstead, West Side; Connor Nielsen, West Side; Isaac Frankman, West Wide
Coached by: Tyler Brown, West Side; Jason Brower, Marsh Valley
SOUTH TEAM
Carson Wynn, Aberdeen; Ashton Carlsen, Bear Lake; James Alleman, Bear Lake; Andrew Gunter, Century; Ivor Gibbs, Grace; Stockton Lloyd, Grace; Jordan Mansfield, Grace; Joel Besel, Grace Lutheran; Trever Howe, Malad; Davis Larsen, Malad; Grayson Tripp, Malad; Scott Dunn, Preston; Luke Smellie, Preston; Garrett Ward, Preston; Zane Porath, Rockland
Coached by: Rory Lloyd, Grace; Tyler Jones, Preston