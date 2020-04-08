Chase Hatada was a defensive lineman for the Boise State football team from 2016-19 and was part of Mountain West championship teams in 2017 and 2019. He finished with 18.5 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks in 44 career games since debuting as a true freshman in 2016. The Rocklin, California, native finished his career with a second team All-Mountain West selection as a senior after finishing with 42 tackles, six sacks, 13 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles. He had two sacks in his final career game in a Las Vegas Bowl loss to Washington. Hatada is hoping to latch on with an NFL team as a free agent after the upcoming NFL Draft.
Idaho Press: What have the last few months been like for you since the end of the season?
Chase Hatada: I went home after the bowl game for a few weeks and once I got my agent situation figured out I went to Las Vegas and that’s where I trained for about two and a half months. I went back to Boise because I thought we’d have Pro Day, but then obviously that changed due to everything going on, so I made the decision to go back home. There was a guy back in Sacramento that recorded it for me last week.
It went good. I did the numbers I was expecting and it was a different environment because I was expecting it to be in the indoor facility at Boise State, so that was a challenge for me. But it was good. At the end of the day hopefully I can just get my foot in the door and go from there.
IP: What do you think your chances are of getting a chance with an NFL team?
CH: Obviously I think everyone hopes to get drafted but I think with my situation and how my career went, I don’t know what the chances of that are. I’m hoping for a free agent opportunity and that someone wants to sign me. If that doesn’t happen obviously a minicamp or tryout or whatever the next step would be. I’m just looking for an opportunity. All you need is a foot in the door. Once you do that you can make your own situation.
IP: Do you think you did enough the last four years to show teams you deserve a shot?
CH: I do. I really do. I think last year out of the four years was obviously my best season and I think my tape by itself, even without a traditional pro day or the numbers, should be enough to get me an opportunity somewhere, whether it’s the NFL, CFL. I should get an opportunity.
IP: How has the COVID-19 pandemic and the canceling of pro day and workouts impacted your stock?
CH: Guys on the cusp and on the edge of a free agent, minicamp, maybe a guy like David Moa possibly getting drafted in the later rounds, it’s tough because there’s nothing like being face to face with a guy and seeing how he moves and getting him on the board and stuff. You can send all the videos and stats and stuff, but it’s not the same. It’s tough. But the way I grew up and how I have kind of done things, you just have to roll with the punches. The virus situation is not ideal, but we’re all trying to make the most of everything and just doing the video and trying to get it to teams.
IP: Is it a crazy feeling that you are possibly a week or two from being on an NFL team?
CH: It is, and I’m trying to tell myself at the same time, there’s a possibility I could walk into a meeting room and Aaron Donald or JJ Watt is sitting there, and you think about it, wow that could be crazy, but at the same time I have to tell myself and remember that I’m here for a reason and I’ve played football my whole life and I’m meant to be in this situation. I have to tell myself that so I don’t get caught in the moment.
IP: What team would be a dream for you to play for?
CH: I grew up a Cowboys fan and I would say the Cowboys, but there’s a lot of Boise State guys that go to the Cowboys so I kind of want to switch it up. I’d stay the Steelers. With their tradition and stuff, and how they do things old school.
IP: Do you see yourself as a defensive end in the NFL or could they move you somewhere else?
CH: I think most likely I’ll have my hand in the dirt, that would be my guess, but if I get to a camp and they say you aren’t heavy enough or whatever and we want you to play linebacker, shoot, if an NFL coach tells me to do something I’m going to do it the best I can. Special teams, I did that my first two years at Boise State and it was my way onto the field, so I can definitely play special teams too and I know I’d be damn good at it. I don’t care where or now. I just want to keep playing football.
IP: How do you reflect back on your four years at Boise State?
CH: I think looking back when I was graduating high school and deciding where I wanted to go, I think it was the best decision I’ve ever made. Being able to go to Boise State for four years was life changing. It’s tough to explain because I haven’t gone anywhere else to compare, but I do know they do it right there and I had a really good support group with the coaches and everybody there. It was a really good experience and it changed me for the better. It was good. And we won a lot of games, too.
IP: What’s a memory you will tell your kids about someday?
CH: I would say my favorite memory was the sack I got in the Florida State game. It was my senior year and I was like ‘ok, if I want to keep playing football I’m going to have to do something this year and really shine,’ and that was the first step for me. I started getting a lot of confidence after that sack at Florida State.