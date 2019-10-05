”Avengers: End Game,” DVD
The fourth installment of the Avengers series is the once-in-a-lifetime culmination of 22 interconnected films and the climax of an epic journey. Earth’s heroes will finally understand how fragile our reality really is — and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it — in a story of friendship, teamwork and setting aside differences to overcome an impossible obstacle. Peter Travers of Rolling Stone says, “Prepare to be wowed!”
”Sword and Pen,” by Rachel Caine (Young Adult Fiction)
The corrupt leadership of the Great Library has fallen. But with the Archivist plotting his return to power, and the Library under siege from outside empires and kingdoms, its future is uncertain. Jess Brightwell and his friends must come together as never before, to forge a new future for the Great Library ... or see everything it stood for crumble.
”Moccasin Track,” by Reid Lance Rosenthal (Adult Fiction)
In “Moccasin Track, Book Four,” the brave, passion-filled characters of “Uncompahgre” struggle in this unknown wilderness, racing against an early, foreboding winter to establish their homestead, some preoccupied with serious pre-birth complications of the next generation of “Threads West” characters, others compelled by an inner sense to blaze a separate trail, but all united to fend off ever-present dangers. The different personalities of their surviving offspring begin to manifest, some in disturbing ways. The Sioux family, bewildered by the increasing attack on their culture, is swept unknowingly into the tumultuous vortex of momentous changes shaping the United States and the West as the tidal wave of white man’s greed and intolerance inundates their ancestral territory. Land, love, gold, tradition and the burden of family responsibility shape these characters of divergent origin as they love and struggle in the beautifully vibrant but unforgiving landscape of the West. The personal conflicts inherent to these characters of uncommon cultures and competing ambitions are exacerbated by a nation in transition, the precipice of Civil War, and both deep bonds and lethal enmities with Native Americans.