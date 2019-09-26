ABERDEEN — The elders of Calvary Chapel in Aberdeen announced a change in the congregation’s name with the following statement:
“Calvary Chapel Aberdeen will now be known as Calvary Community Church. The church has not had an official affiliation with the Calvary Chapel movement for some time. When people think of Calvary Chapel they usually have certain expectations of doctrine and practice. We have really not fit into that category for a few years, and we thought it was best to be clear that we are not officially connected with any one organization.
“This is not to say that Calvary Chapel is wrong or subpar in any way. We love our fellow Bible-believing Christians wherever they meet and whichever banner they meet under. This is simply a clarification to help people avoid certain expectations. We have maintained the name of Calvary because we want to keep the person and work of Jesus at the center of our ministry. Calvary is the name of the hill where Jesus was crucified — where the sins of God’s people were atoned for, and where we must look for redemption. We call ourselves a ‘community’ church because we are not a part of a national organization and because we welcome all who call upon Jesus as the only Savior of sinners.
“We would like to welcome anyone who would like to visit to come. We are a multi-generational, multi-ethnic group of people who love God and his Word, and who desire to see Him glorified in our little town and all across the world. Our Sunday service begins at 10 a.m. where you will find Sunday school classes for all ages and worship through song and preaching from the Bible.”