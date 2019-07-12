“Surfside Sisters,” by Nancy Thayer (Adult Fiction)
Keely Green always dreamed of leaving the beautiful shores of Nantucket to become a writer. Now she’s a bestselling novelist living in New York City, attending glamorous cocktail parties and mingling with the literary elite. Keely is also dating a charming, perfectly fine pediatric surgeon who looks good on paper but isn’t “the one.” She just can’t bear to break it off — until he declares his desire to settle down. Then Keely’s editor rejects her latest novel. With her personal and professional lives suddenly in shambles, Keely longs for the soothing island way of life.
Growing up, Keely and her best friend, Isabelle, were inseparable. Nothing could come between them — except, as it turned out, Keely’s high school boyfriend, Tommy. Returning home would mean facing Isabelle’s bitter betrayal and seeing for herself the family Tommy and Isabelle have created, the life that might have been Keely’s.
But when Keely’s mother falls into a deep depression, Keely knows what she must do, even though she is reluctant to face her estranged friend. And encountering Isabelle’s older brother, Sebastian — Keely’s longtime crush — only complicates things.
In one incredible summer, Keely must confront the mistakes of the past if she has any chance of finding true happiness in the place she will always call home. Nancy Thayer shines yet again in this uplifting tale of forgiveness and self-discovery.
“Daisies and Devotion,” by Josi Kilpack (Adult Fiction)
Timothy Mayfield is ready to marry for love, but since his personal finances are thinner than he d like, he knows he ll also need a wife with wealth. After receiving an unexpected inheritance, Timothy s circumstances change, and he is free to pursue his perfect woman — one with blonde hair, blue eyes, a light laugh, arched eyebrows, elegant fingers, and a dazzling smile, among nearly 20 other characteristics.
Maryann Morrington doesn t match anything on Timothy s list except for wealth. An heiress in her own right, she is tired of men pursuing her only for her money. But at nearly twenty-two years old, and not a particularly stunning beauty, she can t be as picky as her friend Timothy is.
The two friends end up playing matchmaker for each other. Timothy will find a decent gentleman for Maryann, and Maryann will prove to Timothy that his perfect woman doesn’t exist.
Until Miss Shaw comes to London.
Now, with Timothy s heart captivated by the blonde, blue-eyed beauty, Maryann must decide if she should risk her heart and reveal her true feelings for her friend, or if she should settle for someone else. It s an up-and-down game of “he loves me, he loves me not,” with both hearts and friendships on the line.
“The Pigeon HAS to Go To School!” by Mo Willems (Children’s Picture Book)
Why does the Pigeon have to go to school? He already knows everything! And what if he doesn’t like it? What if the teacher doesn’t like him? What if he learns TOO MUCH!?!
Ask not for whom the school bell rings; it rings for the Pigeon!