“Temptation’s Darling,” by Johanna Linsey (Adult Fiction)
Threatened by powerful enemies, William Blackburn, Earl of Ketterham, lives in exile in the Scottish Highlands with his daughter Vanessa. When she comes of age William urges her to return to her mother in England to make her debut. Raised with all the advantages and freedom a boy would have, Vanessa doubts she can fit into the mold of a proper young lady. Still, she agrees to re-enter fashionable society, determined to end the vendetta against her father, never imagining the high price she will have to pay.
Lord Montgomery Townsend enjoys living on the edge, courting danger as he fixes potentially scandalous problems for the Prince Regent. While hiding out at the home of the Countess of Ketterham, Monty watches a disaster-in-the-making as his hostess tries to prepare her estranged daughter for a match with the pompous son of a powerful family. Puzzled as to why independent-minded Vanessa submits to being turned into a puppet and wants to marry the arrogant rogue, Monty nonetheless steps in to make her dreams come true. But no good deed goes unpunished and soon he faces more pressing problems, including the temptation to upend Vanessa’s wedding plans so he can marry her himself.
“Russet,” by Kirby Jonas (Adult Fiction)
In 1955, high school football was king. In a world where it was hard to follow the national football scene, people flocked to the local high school gridiron to watch their local heroes in action. In this atmosphere, young Russ Blevins rose to the status of a star. The only thing that could hold his interest besides football was Helen James, the girl he had loved for more years than he could remember. But Helen seemed to have little interest in football, or in Russ. Meanwhile, as Russ’ head seemed to continue growing, his own self-importance did as well, and he began to push away or forsake those who looked up to him most. One of these was his giant of a father, Sheriff Arch Blevins, in whose shadow he had grown up. Arch had once been his son’s greatest fan, but now there seems to be a distance between them — a chasm that may never be bridged. Will it take a disaster, or merely love, to bring these two men, the lawman and his young son, back together as family? If you enjoy hometown sports dramas such as “Hoosiers” and “Remember the Titans,” mixed with real life drama and true love, “Russet” is a story you will not be able to put down and will never forget.
“The Wife Between Us,” by Greer Hendricks (Adult Fiction)
When you read this book, you will make many assumptions.
You will assume you are reading about a jealous ex-wife.
You will assume she is obsessed with her replacement — a beautiful, younger woman who is about to marry the man they both love.
You will assume you know the anatomy of this tangled love triangle.
Assume nothing.
Twisted and deliciously chilling, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen’s “The Wife Between Us” exposes the secret complexities of an enviable marriage — and the dangerous truths we ignore in the name of love.
Read between the lies.