”The Angel of Grey Garden,” by Anita Stansfield (Adult Fiction)
Samuel Blackwood will never love again. Following the untimely death of his wife, the grieving Earl of Grey Manor knows there will never be room in his heart for another. Yet, in spite of his reluctance to seek a wife, Samuel knows his children need a mother. A garden party at the estate gives him the perfect opportunity to meet the local young ladies who might fill that role in his children’s lives. Everyone is in attendance — everyone, that is, except one gentle young woman.
Constance Wright has endured whispers and horrified stares her entire life. Rejected by strangers for her appearance, she’s grown accustomed to a sequestered existence in her parents’ cottage on the vast grounds of Grey Manor. So when a party invitation arrives from the manor, there is no question — she refuses to attend.
Determined to meet his missing party guest, Samuel quickly finds himself drawn to Constance, a lovely woman with an unconventional appearance. Her sweet nature and immediate camaraderie with his children slowly begin to break down his defenses. Despite himself, he can see a future with Constance — but is he prepared to give her the love she deserves?
”Hindsight,” by Iris Johansen (Adult Fiction)
Dr. Kendra Michaels, blind for the first twenty years of her life before gaining her sight via a revolutionary surgical procedure, is a renowned investigator known for her razor-sharp senses — honed during her years in the dark — and keen deductive abilities.
Now her skills are needed uncomfortably close to home. Two staff members have been murdered at a school for the blind where Kendra spent her formative years. But the murders are puzzlingly dissimilar: one victim was brutally stabbed, while the other was killed by a bullet to the head. Are the crimes related? Or is Kendra on the hunt for more than one dangerous killer?
With the killer (or killers) still on the loose, Kendra must put her life on the line to unravel a terrifying conspiracy. But Kendra soon discovers that she herself may hold the key to the deadliest secret of all.
”The Major’s Daughter,” by Regina Jennings (Adult Fiction)
Caroline Adams returns to Indian Territory after tiring of confining society life. She wants adventure, and when she and her friend Amber come across swaggering outlaw Frisco Smith, they find his dreams for the new territory are very persuasive. With the much-anticipated land run pending, they may just join the rush.
Growing up parentless, all Frisco Smith wanted was a place to call his own. It’s no wonder that he fought to open the Unassigned Lands. After years of sneaking across the border, he’s even managed to put in a dugout house on a hidden piece of property he’s poised to claim.
When the gun sounds, everyone’s best plans are thrown out the window in the chaos of the run. Caroline and Frisco soon find themselves battling over a claim — and both dig in their heels. Settling the rightful ownership will bring these two closer than they ever expected and change their ideas of what a true home looks like.