“Sophia Princess Among Beasts,” by James Patterson (Adult Fantasy Fiction)
Sophia is smart, beautiful, and accomplished, a beloved princess devoted to the people and to reading books. The kingdom is hers, until she is plunged into a nightmarish realm populated by the awful beasts she read about as a child. The beasts are real. And so is the great army marching on her castle. The people look to Sophia for protection. They will all perish unless she can unlock an ancient secret as profound as life and death itself.
“Rescuing Lord Inglewood,” by Sally Britton (Adult Fiction)
Silas Riley, Earl of Inglewood, is known among his peers in Parliament as the man made of stone. As a wealthy peer, there are few he trusts with his friendship. He guards his heart and his honor with vigilance, and when an accident nearly takes his life, he’s faced with a situation which threatens his standing in society.
Growing up in the shadow of her older brother, Esther Fox’s acceptance in his circle has been indifferent at best. So when she ends up in a compromising situation as she saves the life of her brother’s dearest friend, the Earl of Inglewood, she is forced to marry him to save her own reputation. Once again, she finds herself accepted only because of the situation, and not because she is truly wanted.
Neither are prepared for a loss which further complicates their new relationship. With such a difficult beginning, can they ever hope to understand one another, let alone find love?
“Lockdown for Lockwood,” by Kirby Jonas (Adult Fiction)
“Lockdown for Lockwood” is the exciting continuation of the “Savage Law” series. Coal Savage has just survived a dive in the icy Salmon River, his deputy lies in the hospital in a coma, and a new man, a retired detective from Reno, Nevada, appears on the scene. A local dairy farmer is murdered, and every sign points to Coal’s old friend and mentor, retired sheriff Jim Lockwood. Coal must rely in almost every way on the help of the Reno detective, Ray Christian, to help him solve the crime, but it just may be that Christian has some secrets of his own.