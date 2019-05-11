“Insights From a Prophet’s Life,” by Sheri Dew (Adult Nonfiction)
What kind of life preparation does the Lord give the men He will one day call to be prophet? And what are the lessons to be learned from such a life? From being raised in a home without the foundation of the gospel to the early days of his marriage and the stress of medical school to his last open-heart surgery in China, President Russell M. Nelson took advantage of every opportunity to learn and become more. In “Insights from a Prophet s Life,” Sheri Dew takes us through the life of President Nelson from childhood to the current day. This unique collection of life experiences is told in short episodes for the purpose of helping readers gain their own personal insights. For if we have much to learn from what a prophet says, surely we have much to learn from how a prophet lives.
“Bug in a Vacuum,” by Melanie Watt (Picture Book)
A bug flies through an open door into a house, through a bathroom, across a kitchen and bedroom and into a living room ... where its entire life changes with the switch of a button. Sucked into the void of a vacuum bag, this one little bug moves through denial, bargaining, anger, despair, and eventually acceptance — the five stages of grief — as it comes to terms with its fate. Will there be a light at the end of the tunnel? Will there be dust bunnies in the void? A funny, suspenseful, and poignant look at the travails of a bug trapped in a vacuum.
“Mousetronaut,” by Astronaut Mark Kelly (Picture Book) Astronaut Mark Kelly flew with “mice-tronauts” on his first spaceflight aboard space shuttle Endeavour in 2001. “Mousetronaut” tells the story of a small mouse that wants nothing more than to travel to outer space. The little mouse works as hard as the bigger mice to show readiness for the mission ... and is chosen for the flight! While in space, the astronauts are busy with their mission when disaster strikes — and only the smallest member of the crew can save the day. With lively illustrations by award-winning artist C. F. Payne, “Mousetronaut” is a charming tale of perseverance, courage, and the importance of the small!