”Contraband,” by Stuart Woods (Adult Fiction)
Stone Barrington is getting some much-needed rest and relaxation in the Florida sun when trouble falls from the sky — literally. Intrigued by the suspicious circumstances surrounding this event, Stone joins forces with a sharp-witted and alluring local detective to investigate. But they run into a problem: the evidence keeps disappearing.
From the laid-back Key West shores to the bustling Manhattan streets, Stone sets out to connect the dots between the crimes that seem to follow him wherever he travels. His investigations only lead to more questions, and shocking connections between old and new acquaintances. But as Stone must quickly learn, answers — and enemies — are often hiding in plain sight.
”The Warning,” by James Patterson (Adult Fiction)
A small southern town was evacuated after a freak power-plant accident. As the first anniversary of the mishap approaches, some residents are allowed to return past the National Guard roadblocks.
Mount Hope natives Maggie and Jordan quickly discover that their hometown is not as it was before. Downed cellular networks fail to resume service. Animals savagely attack humans. And the damaged power plant, where Jordan’s father is an engineer, is under military lockdown.
As friends and family morph into terrifying strangers, Maggie and Jordan increasingly turn to each other. Their determination to discover who — or what — has taken control of Mount Hope soon has them in the cross-hairs of a presence more sinister than any they could have imagined.
”Captain Marvel,” DVD
Marvel Studios’ CAPTAIN MARVEL takes you on a spectacular adventure from the 1990s, tracing the path of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the universe. When a galactic war reaches Earth, she meets young agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) at the center of a maelstrom, leading to her ultimate destiny as an Avenger.