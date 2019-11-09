”Elementary: The Final Season,” DVD
A contemporary take on the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes who investigates crimes in modern-day New York City as a consultant to the NYPD and is assisted by Joan Watson, a former surgeon, who is hired by Holmes’ wealthy father to help keep the eccentric detective sober.
”What Comes My Way,” by Tracie Peterson (Adult Fiction)
Ella Fleming is on the run from her past and the secrets that could tear her family apart. As a member of the Brookstone Wild West Extravaganza, a wild west show comprised of all-female performers, her uncanny talent for trick riding impresses the viewers. Only while performing can she forget the truth about who she really is — the daughter of a murderer.
Phillip DeShazer blames himself for his father’s death and has done his best to bury his guilt in work and drink. Realizing he needs something more, he seeks answers and finds support and kindness from the beautiful Ella Fleming. However, the more she comes to his rescue, the more his guilt grows. He’s fallen in love with her and feels confident that she returns his feelings, but until he can overcome the past and let God guide his future, Phillip knows he’s not worthy of Ella’s love.
Uncertain of what will come their way, Ella and Phillip must learn to trust God even when the road they travel takes them in different directions. Only then can love be a part of their journey.
”Ranger’s Apprentice: Brotherband — Return of the Temujai,” by John Flanagan (Young Adult Fiction)
The Herons are home in Skandia, but the usually peaceful country is in danger. The Temujai — ruthless warriors from the Eastern Steppes — have never given up on their ambition to claim Skandia for their own ... and now they’re on the move. Hal and his crew will have to brave the treacherous icy river and rapids to stop them, no matter the cost.
Climb aboard with the Herons in “Return of the Temujai,” the exciting eighth installment of the Brotherband Chronicles