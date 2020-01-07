ABERDEEN — Aberdeen will have its 12th annual Community Health Fair and American Red Cross Blood Drive Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Middle School.
The health fair will include mobile mammogram testing, well water testing from the Department of Environmental Quality, the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, the Southeast Idaho Health Department, and bone density tests.
Bring in a sample of your drinking water and get a free nitrate test from the DEQ.
To schedule a donation time for the blood drive, a mole screening, vein screening, or a mammogram, call (208) 397-3280.
Prices will vary between $5 and $45 depending on the test type. You must fast 12 hours prior to testing.