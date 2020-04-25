ABERDEEN — The Aberdeen District Library is doing curbside delivery of materials. If patrons know what they want, they can call the library and staff will pull the items and deliver them to patrons when they come to pick them up.
The library is also allowing patrons to make an appointment and, one at a time, allow patrons to come in to find books. They must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer and observe social distancing. Hand sanitizer can be found at the library and cloth masks are available. You can call the library at (208) 397-4427, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.