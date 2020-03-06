Accountable to you Mar 6, 2020 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Voting for Tuesday's election will be at each voter's regular polling place. An article in Friday's Post Register did not make that clear. A map and list of polling places are on C2 of today's paper. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.