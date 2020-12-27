Mountain View Hospital started with a simple, yet ambitious, vision. We built our hospital because we wanted to provide better care to our friends and neighbors and have a positive impact on our community in the process.
It has been 18 years since we opened our doors and I am proud to say we are living out our vision. A lot of that important work took place over the last decade.
Mountain View Hospital grew our team over the last 10 years from a team of dedicated physicians and 300 employees to a team of more than 2,000 doctors, nurses, therapists and other support staff across the hospital and our more than 35 affiliates. Today, we serve Idahoans in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and all of the communities in between.
Today, our health care system is proud to provide comprehensive care for Idaho families. In the last decade we added more primary care options and everything from sleep specialists to neurologists.
Our urgent cares help parents deal with the colds and unexpected accidents that come with raising a family, Teton Cancer Center helps Idahoans with cancer get the cutting-edge care they need close to home and we have pain specialists who help community members get back to the activities they used to love.
We are proud of all of the services we offer our community. However, providing better care has always been about more than what we can do — it is how we do it. At Mountain View Hospital and our affiliates, we have always strived to listen to our patients, understand their concerns and treat them with respect and compassion.
With the opening of Idaho Falls Community Hospital, this same type of care now exists for emergencies and inpatient hospital services. Since opening in late 2019, Idaho Falls Community Hospital has already helped more than 10,000 patients get better.
The impact of Mountain View goes beyond the care we provide. In the last decade, we’ve donated millions of dollars to support important community events and causes, including funding free mammograms and sending dozens of students to college through our partnership with the Idaho’s Governor Cup.
Looking back at our involvement in the community, our work with the Idaho Meth Project truly stands out in my mind. We helped raise money by hosting community concerts with Josh Turner, Lady A and Darius Rucker and gave hundreds of hours to educate youth on the dangers of meth. We are grateful teen meth use in Idaho decreased by 52 percent after the program launch — something that was only possible with the hard work of many people.
Nothing we did over the last decade would have been possible without the support of our community. Thank you for trusting us with your care.
While we do not know exactly what the next decade will hold for our organizations, we look forward to providing you with better care and being the kind of business that continues to make the Snake River Valley an amazing place to live.