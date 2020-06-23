THOMAS – For anyone who has ever watched the old television show “The Addams Family,” you will see all of your old favorite characters in the new musical “The Addams Family,” now presented in the auditorium at Snake River High School.
Of course there is the Addams Family patriarch in Gomez Addams and his scintillating wife Morticia and their children Wednesday and Pugsley.
There are the all-time favorites available like Uncle Fester, who in this play falls in love with the Moon, Grandma who is portrayed in fine fashion by Jess Preston, Lurch, Thing and who could ever forget Cousin It.
The plot is a delightful twist on what you might expect, and with Gage Palmer in the role of Lucas Beineke falling in love with Wednesday who is portrayed by Lizzy Wada, they basically steal the show between them.
The musical bounces back and forth between the two and they hold the audience’s attention from start to finish and the roars of laughter and applause that came their way throughout should be indication enough of how popular this musical is and will be during its week-long run.
Of course the whole relationship of the family and their sometimes morbid behavior to the ghosts and relatives of their past by both Gomez and Morticia is what makes the family work.
When you add in the first meeting between the parents of the two love birds, over a dinner that only the Addams Family could have, and throw in a medicinal cart from Grandma and some shenanigans from Pugsley, it just added to the laughter and delight experienced by the crowd.
This is definitely a musical that will be enjoyed by all ages and the limits placed on the audience by proper social distancing may limit the crowd size, but it will never limit the enjoyment of the crowd or the wonderful time that will be shared by all who attend.
There are performances remaining on Thursday night, Friday night, and a 2 p.m. matinee and evening show on Saturday. Evening shows start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Additionally, there are solo musical numbers and monologues that are presented by members of the cast, in particular those who appear in the musical itself as “Ancestors” and “Dancestors.” These memorable tidbits will stay with the crowd for a long time. These solos and monologues begin approxiamate a half hour before the actual play begins and are done in costume and will actually rival the memories of the cast and musical itself when things are all said and done.