Fishing outfitters and guides, business owners and community members at Riggins and White Bird formed an organization Thursday with the goal of inserting themselves into any negotiations or maneuverings that could fend off the pending closure of Idaho’s steelhead season or lead to an earlier reopening.
They created the Idaho River Community Alliance, elected board members and hired attorney Bill Mauk of the Boise law firm Mauk and Miller at a town hall-style meeting.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is closing Idaho’s steelhead season starting Dec. 8 to stave off a threatened lawsuit from six conservation organizations. The suspended season is expected to harm the economies of the two small towns that depend on income from steelhead anglers in the late winter and spring.
The conservation groups, which include Idaho Rivers United, Friends of the Clearwater, the Conservation Angler, Snake River Waterkeeper, Wild Salmon Rivers and the Wild Fish Conservancy, threatened to sue state officials if they didn’t close the steelhead season or adopt fishing regulations designed to protect wild steelhead listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The groups believe this year’s return of wild steelhead is so meager that fishing should be closed or fishing methods altered to avoid any incidental mortality to protected fish that are caught and released.
Idaho’s permit that allows it to hold a steelhead season and harm a small percentage of wild fish expired in 2010. Federal fisheries officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are reviewing an updated permit the state first applied for eight years ago. The agency is not expected to finish the review process until March.
Roy Akin, owner of Rapid River Outfitters and a Riggins city councilman, is the chairman of the new group, and Riggins outfitter Rich Friend is co-chairman.
“Bill is going to help us with any negotiation to start with — with NOAA and Fish and Game and the six groups — so we can negotiate with them and open a line of communication to hopefully find a timely resolve,” Akin said.
About 25 people attended the organizing meeting, and as many as 50 in total are expected to participate in the group, he said, noting he is hopeful more chapters form throughout the parts of Idaho that depend on steelhead and salmon fishing. He said outfitters from the Lewiston area also attended the meeting.
“We are hoping to see chapters open both in the Clearwater Valley and the upper Salmon River,” he said. “We will hopefully see chapters pop up all over the state of Idaho.”
Akin said the organization can give fishing communities a voice not only in the current controversy over the pending steelhead closure but in any future issues that could affect fishing for salmon and steelhead.
“We definitely discussed how this had to happen in order to bring all of us together as outfitters and sportsmen to have a voice and a say in who and how determines when and where we fish.”
