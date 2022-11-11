Councilmember Wheeler Resigns - Ammon Seeking Applications for Council

After nearly three years of service as a Council Member for the City of Ammon, Councilmember Josh Wheeler submitted his resignation to Mayor Sean Coletti on Wednesday November 9, 2022 to serve in the Idaho State Legislature representing District 35 in the Idaho House of Representatives. Mayor Coletti added "Councilmember Wheeler has served our city honorably. I am grateful for his service to Ammon and will miss him on the City Council."


