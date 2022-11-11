Councilmember Wheeler Resigns - Ammon Seeking Applications for Council
After nearly three years of service as a Council Member for the City of Ammon, Councilmember Josh Wheeler submitted his resignation to Mayor Sean Coletti on Wednesday November 9, 2022 to serve in the Idaho State Legislature representing District 35 in the Idaho House of Representatives. Mayor Coletti added "Councilmember Wheeler has served our city honorably. I am grateful for his service to Ammon and will miss him on the City Council."
The current term of the seat vacated by Councilmember Wheeler concludes on December 31, 2023. According to Idaho Statute, Mayor Sean Coletti will appoint a qualified elector to finish out the four-year term. This city council seat would be up for election on its regular cycle in November 2023 for a standard four-year term.
Mayor Coletti is accepting applications in the form of letters of interest and resumes from any Ammon residents interested in serving on the City Council to fill the vacant seat. Interested applicants may email their applications to scoletti@cityofammon.us. Applications will be accepted until December 1, 2022. For information on the qualifications to be considered, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 208-612-4010 or kbuchan@cityofammon.us.
