With many things returning back to pre-pandemic numbers, things such as school attendance, reading scores and extracurricular activities, a deeply tragic number, that of school shootings is also back to pre-COVID-19 statistics. With school security back in question across the country, officials from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department feel they are prepared for dangers in local schools.
According to Education Week, a news organization dedicated to educational reporting, the number of school shootings has not only gotten back to pre-pandemic levels but has even surpassed them.
With a total of 29 school shootings this year resulting in injury or deaths, 34 last year and 24 in both 2019 and 2018, numbers for these devastating tragedies are rising.
The sheriff's office and police department have taken steps to improve the safety of local schools and students but are still concerned about a changing national climate and an uptick in active shooters.
"The nature of what schools are, filled with children,isa huge priority for the community and for the police department," said JeremyGalbreaith, captain of investigations and special operations for the Idaho Falls Police Department. "Our job is to protect the innocent and I don't think there's anything more innocent than a kid."
Galbreaithhas been working with the department since the early 1990s and says that active shooter training and preparation in the city began in 1999 after the tragic Columbine shooting.
We started really amping up our responses to active shooters because we didn't ever want something like that to happen here,Galbreaithsaid.
The department does a variety of simulationtrainingsin preparation for worst case scenarios but Galbreaith admits that the training is less than constant.
Preparation in the area after the Columbine shooting led to the addition of resource officers within schools. Combined efforts from the school districts and law enforcement offices have allowed for multiple officers within each school district.
District 91 currently has four resource officers while District 93 has five. The resource officers are based out of the high schools and junior high schools with respective assignments for elementary schools in the area.
Though school resource officers had their start in the 1950s as a way to connect students and local law enforcement, recent years have given the sworn in sheriffs and officers a more protective role in schools.
Nate Downey, a school resource officer in District 93 is entering his 13th year in the position and feels that the students and teachers are safer and feel safer when they know someone is there to protect them.
"Knowing that my presence, not that's it's me, but an armed law enforcement officer is here at school is adeterrentjust by being here is a huge part of why I show up," Downey said. "I like to be here early, I want them to see me, I like them to know I am here."
Downey has taken many weapons from students including knives and guns and shares that most resource officers within the district have done the same.
With tragedies such as theRigdy Middle School shooting happening so close to home for these students, having an officer on campus with the tools to help can really build trust and provide safety, Downey said.
School resource officers are required through their office or department to participate in training courses specific to the dangers faced in schools. Along with these specific trainings, resource officers learn from the sad realities of other shootings and constantly prepare themselves as well as school officials.
There is an expectation by students, parents, teachers and everyone that we are prepared, Downey said.
"I take thetrainingand I keep myself up to date and ready so that I can be ready because we do not rise to our level of expectations, we fall back to our level of training. I am constantly trying to practice and my goal is to be ready when the timecomes."
Working so closely with the district allows for direct communication and unrivaled response when issues of security do occur. The respective districts want nothing but the best security for their students and at this moment, that security is resource officers because "the number one killer of our kids is active shooters in schools," Downey said.
As a nation school shootings and active shooter situations happen on a regular basis, Downey said.
"More school violence happens than we hear of and it is sad. This is a different time but we are mentally, emotionally and physically preparing for those different times."
Though the schools and officers hope that it never happens they prepare for it as if it will.
"Whether or not it's scary, it is what it is. It's part of the job. We have to be ready to step up, move forward, and conquer it, I don't ever want to hear our names on national television the way Sandy Hook, Columbine or Uvalde were."