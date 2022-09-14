With many things returning back to pre-pandemic numbers, things such as school attendance, reading scores and extracurricular activities, a deeply tragic number, that of school shootings is also back to pre-COVID-19 statistics. With school security back in question across the country, officials from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department feel they are prepared for dangers in local schools. 

According to Education Week, a news organization dedicated to educational reporting, the number of school shootings has not only gotten back to pre-pandemic levels but has even surpassed them.  

