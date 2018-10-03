Bart M. Davis, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, is hoping to reach Idahoans, who were present during the mass shooting at last year’s Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nev., as they may be eligible for victim assistance through the Nevada Victims of Crime program, even if they are not Nevada residents.
The last day to submit an application for the Nevada Victims of Crime program is October 1, 2018, which is the one-year deadline from the date of the incident. Funds from the Nevada Victims of Crime program may help reimburse victims for out-of-pocket expenses resulting from the shooting, such as medical bills or counseling co-pays not covered by insurance.
Applications for compensation from the Nevada Victims of Crime Program are on the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center’s website at VegasStrongRC.org. Staff at the center is available to answer questions about the Nevada Victims of Crime Program, and they can assist anyone who needs help completing an application.
Even if victims do not have eligible expenses right now, they are urged to apply for the program before the application due date so any future expenses can be considered for coverage. Mental health experts say it is not uncommon for survivors of mass violence and trauma to seek counseling months or years after an incident occurred.