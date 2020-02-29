BLACKFOOT — Circuit Breaker property tax reduction is available that could reduce residents’ property tax bill as much as $1,320, according to Ronald J. Simmons, Bingham County assessor.
Qualifications include owning and occupying a house as a 2020 primary residence and a total household income for 2019 of $31,280 or less after deducting out-of-pocket medical expenses and being one or more of the following as of Jan. 1: age 65 or older, widow or widower, blind, former prisoner of war, disabled veteran (10 percent disability), disabled (Social Security/Railroad/Civil Service), fatherless or motherless homeowner under 18 years of age.
Those who may qualify can apply in the assessor’s office at the county courthouse through April 15 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Applicants must bring the following information: proof of income (2019 income tax copies Form 1040; Social Security income Form 1099; SSI income; pension, retirement, or annuities; interest earned; wages; IRA payments; disability income from any source) and medical expenses (medical insurance premium amounts; printouts from doctors offices; printouts from dentist offices; printouts from pharmacy for prescription drugs; printouts for glasses or eye doctor; hearing aids; mileage to and from doctor).
For more information, contact Simmons at (208) 782-3024 or (208) 782-3022.