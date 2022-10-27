Albertsons Dividend

FILE — An Albertsons grocery store is seen in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2022. A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons to delay a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until they can complete a review of Kroger’s planned acquisition of the grocery chain.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File

A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons to delay a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until they can complete a review of Kroger’s planned acquisition of the grocery chain.

Kroger earlier this month announced it was paying $20 billion to buy Albertsons. The deal is expected to close in early 2024, if it is approved by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, and survives any court challenges.


