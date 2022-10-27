FILE — An Albertsons grocery store is seen in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2022. A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons to delay a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until they can complete a review of Kroger’s planned acquisition of the grocery chain.
A bipartisan group of attorneys general is asking Albertsons to delay a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until they can complete a review of Kroger’s planned acquisition of the grocery chain.
Kroger earlier this month announced it was paying $20 billion to buy Albertsons. The deal is expected to close in early 2024, if it is approved by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, and survives any court challenges.
The merger agreement included a special dividend of up to $4 billion — or $6.85 per share — that Albertsons is scheduled to pay its shareholders on Nov. 7.
In an open letter sent to Albertsons this week, six attorneys general said the dividend — which equals nearly one-third of Albertsons’ $11 billion market value — would deprive the company of the cash it needs to operate while regulators review the merger.
The letter also said it’s unclear if the deal will be approved, since federal and state laws forbid mergers that substantially lessen competition. Together, Albertsons and Cincinnati-based Kroger would control around 13% of the U.S. grocery market,
“Should any regulatory challenge to the merger succeed, or should the parties abandon the transaction, Albertsons would have to continue to compete with other grocery stores, a goal that its decision to enrich its shareholders to the tune of $4 billion will have made significantly more difficult to accomplish,” the letter said.
