POCATELLO – COVID-19 continues to play havoc with sporting events and activities scheduled to take place in southeast Idaho.
In the most recent action, taken by the Bannock County Commissioners, all activities scheduled for the Bannock County Fairgrounds have been canceled through the month of May.
The sporting activities that will be affected by the closure of the fairgrounds through May 31 will be the District 4 high school rodeos on April 10-11 and April 17-18 and the Pocatello Downs races that traditionally take place during the month of May at the Pocatello venue.
The District 4 high school rodeo normally spends two weeks in Pocatello before moving to the Power County fairgrounds for the next two weekends of action scheduled for April 24, 25, May 1 and 2 and then move to the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds for two weeks in May.
The Pocatello Downs Race meet for May has simply been canceled and additional information may be obtained by contacting Pocatello Downs.