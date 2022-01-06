Basketball action Jan 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Challis High School player Carley Strand leaps with the ball in last month’s game against Watersprings. Debbie Sheppeard photo Lady Viking Riley Miller pivots with the ball as teammate Sadie Taylor keeps an eye out for a possible pass in this game against Watersprings. Debbie Sheppeard photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Trending Today Idaho Falls dairyman looks after cattle and charter schools Getting INL to net-zero carbon emissions by 2031? Audacious but doable 3 locals die from COVID this week Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly drew gun during car repossession Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: North Fremont boys take down Sugar-Salem Fackrell, Beth Murdoch, Dave Gilstrap, Samuel Weeks, Melvin Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.