BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) just received word that it has been awarded accreditation from AdvancED. AdvancED is an organization which is involved with 36,000 schools worldwide in 83 different countries.
The school is the first K-8 institution in Bingham County to receive this distinction. The school is one of only a few in the state to have received this designation.
AdvancED’s accreditation means the school has also received accreditation by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation (NCA CASI), the Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). The additional regional accreditations mean that students at BCCLC have an educational credential which is recognized nationwide for its quality.
According to BCCLC’s Chief Administrator Debbie Steele, “The news is thrilling, and serves to demonstrate the unique educational opportunity BCCLC represents for students in the Blackfoot area. Our faculty are proud of this accomplishment and feel this is an accomplishment which recognizes the contribution to the education and growth of the students and families we serve.”
In order to receive accreditation from AdvancED a school is studying by a veteran team of third party educators. This team meets with students, parents, teachers, and administrators in order to understand the programs and educational experience students are receiving in the school.
The team also provides recommendations on improvements the school can make in order to even better serve students.
According to Steele, “The AdvancED team’s review and evaluation was rigorous and in-depth. They sought evidence to understand how well we are serving our school’s children. We were pleased that they felt our students were being served well, and grateful for the advice and suggestions the team of experts offered us to help us continually improve.”
In the accreditation report, multiple “exceeds standards” were awarded to BCCLC under the area of learning capacity standards. Areas where BCCLC was found to be exceeding standards included, identifies and addresses the specialized learning needs of students, and providing learners with programs and services for their educational futures and career planning.
According to the AdvancED accreditation report, the school scored a total of 313.5 on AdvancED’s Index Of Educational Quality (IEQ). An IEQ score of over 275, according to AdvancED, is an institution which is impactful and is engaged in positive educational practices which are becoming ingrained in the culture of the institution. The Impact rating is the highest provided by AdvancED, and BCCLC’s overall score was above the average of other schools reviewed by AdvancED.
BCCLC is also pleased to announce the promotion of two veteran educators. Debbie Steele, who has served as the principal of the school’s K- 4th grade campus will serve as the chief administrator for BCCLC during the coming school year. Steele taught for several years as an elementary school teacher with BCCLC until 2016 when she assumed a leadership role with BCCLC, and later went on to serve most recently as the principal of the K-3 campus. Steele holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Idaho State University and a Master of Science degree in educational leadership from Western Governors University.
Craig Gerard will serve as the new principal of BCCLC’s middle school campus. Gerard has served as a social studies teacher at the middle school campus.
BCCLC is a tuition-free public charter school. For parents interested in enrolling their children at BCCLC there are still a limited number of open seats in grades 3-6 at this time. For more information, contact the school at (208) 782-0744.