When Sharee Stuart began teaching her daughter, Sydney Stuart, at age five how to play the piano, Sydney didn’t yet know where the lessons would lead her.
Sharee had also started learning to play the piano at age five and had loved it. Watching her daughter, she could see that Sydney was musical before she even started learning the piano as she went around the house singing.
Sydney knew she wanted to branch out and try a new instrument after learning the piano, but some time went by as she didn’t know which one she wanted to do. Then when she was around eight years old she picked up the violin and Sharee found her an instructor.
Sharee’s rule with Sydney was that she wouldn’t force her to practice. Fortunately, Sharee didn’t have to force Sydney to practice her instrument, as Sydney grew to love it.
“I took initiative and I practice every day,” Stuart said. “Learning an instrument takes a lot of dedication and so many hours of work.”
Sydney hasn’t had a problem keeping the motivation to practice because she has a passion for the instrument.
Those years of practice have led to Sydney becoming an accomplished violinist, and now that she’s in her senior year at Blackfoot High School, she’s looking ahead to her future to try and find her path.
“I was kind of on the fence whether or not to do college auditions,” Stuart said. But now she’s practicing pieces that she will perform in person in Utah and Arizona.
Having not graduated high school, it’s natural that Sydney hasn’t completely decided her future, “but I really want to pursue a degree in violin performance and then I'm really interested in studying for medical school, so I'm looking to pursue a major in psychology for my premed track.”
Sydney has put in applications for multiple colleges now, applying for music at Utah State and Arizona State, as well as applying for BYU and Harvard. She is still awaiting word back from all of those institutions.
In the meantime, Sydney has kept herself busy teaching classes at Snake River Strings Co. and playing for weddings.
“I like to play classical music, pop music. I have an electric violin that I play with and I have some really cool equipment that I go and play for at weddings,” Sydney said.
Sydney, who’s been teaching at Snake River Strings Co. since the summer of 2020, doesn’t only teach violin but also piano and ukulele.
But teaching at Snake River Strings Co. isn’t Sydney’s only extracurricular achievement.
During Sydney’s junior year, she was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot and then went on to win a top talent, scholastic and interview award at the state level, placing in the top ten.
She was also accepted out of thousands of musicians in Idaho to be the first violinist of the Idaho All-State orchestra. She’ll go to Pocatello to compete on the Idaho State University campus in early February to participate.
Sydney also was accepted out of thousands of top musicians from Idaho, Alaska, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming for the National Association of Music Education’s All-Northwest Honors Orchestra where she will travel to Bellevue, Washington mid February to perform. While Sydney has been doing the All-State orchestra, this was her first year auditioning for All-Northwest.
“I am super, super excited to be able to go and play in Seattle with a bunch of other musicians,” Sydney said. “I'm also a little bit nervous because I don't have a lot of friends going with me, but I'm excited to go meet some new people.”
Sydney has also participated in the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony Concerto Competition, where musicians in the Youth Symphony can play a solo piece with the symphony accompanying them, but last year when she auditioned she didn’t get accepted.
That motivated her to work on a new piece to prepare for the next year. She practiced it, but let it rest for a time befire picking it back up again when the competition came around. This year, she won the competition and will perform with the youth symphony on May 4.
For anyone who is interested in learning an instrument, Sydney advises that they find a good teacher, and to try all the instruments you can to find one that they love. She also advises that they not compare themselves to the musicians they see around them, as she has done in the past.
“It really starts to get down on you if you keep comparing yourself because everyone learns at their own pace,” Sydney said. “To any young musicians, I would definitely say don't compare yourself, just realize that you're doing the best you can and that's really all you can do and that's really good.”
Shelby Murdock, the owner of Snake River Strings Co. has been endlessly impressed with Sydney in her time teaching classes, and speaks to how humble she is.
“I would say Sydney is one of the most motivated people I've ever met. She's very strongly self motivated,” Sharee said.
“She might sacrifice time and she might have to work more, but she really wants to do it and, and does,” Sharee said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.