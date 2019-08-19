POCATELLO — Four years ago, Tanner Conner walked into the Idaho State athletics offices with a half-scholarship for track — and walked out with a full offer for football.
“He came here on an official track visit, and he just wanted to come in and talk football,” ISU head coach Rob Phenicie said. “He’s a big guy, so we were like, wow, we have to see if this guy is for real. So we went back and looked at his film, and were like, holy smokes. We had to get this guy.”
Conner is a junior now. On the track, he’s a two-time Big Sky Conference champion. On the football field, he’s the favorite to be the Bengals’ third wide receiver this fall and the standard-bearer for an often-looked group.
First-team all-conference honorees Mitch Gueller and Michael Dean tend to soak up all the headlines around ISU’s receiver corps — not surprising when you consider that they’re both multi-year starters who have put up some crazy stats in their four years at Idaho State.
But behind those two — and sophomore DeMonte Horton, who broke out last year as the No. 3 pass-catching option, but has been hurt this fall — is a deep, veteran group that’s ready to step up if called upon.
Conner has the most career catches among the group, with 13 spread over the past two seasons. Fellow junior Matt Peterson had five grabs for 75 yards last year after moonlighting as the team’s kicker late in 2017. Chris Reynolds Jr. is back for his senior year of a career that’s been ravaged by injuries, and junior Isaiah Walter is back at wide receiver and serving as Dean’s understudy in the slot after two years as a rotation defensive back and special-teams contributor.
“It’s tough to crack into the starting unit here, but (the depth is) really nice to have,” Phenicie said. “It’s just good having a veteran unit. I know Mitch and Mikey are the two names that everybody knows, but Tanner and (Walter), they’re doing a great job. And (Reynolds) has been around for five years, and you have to throw Matt Peterson into that, he’s been around three or four years. ... So, the system hasn’t changed, they know what to do, and frankly, we feel comfortable putting any of them in at any time if we need to.”
The four all take a similar attitude toward being behind two of the best pass-catchers in school history.
“I know they’ll get a lot of touches,” Conner said. “We’ll program the offense to help get Mikey or Mitch open, and I just do my job. If they need me to do something just so we can open up space for those guys, I’ll do it ... and I know that patience is key. So when my time comes, it comes, and you just have to make plays when they come your way. That’s how you get more plays that come your way, because they’ll see that.”
None of the four have had an easy or consistent path to where they are now.
Among them, Conner is the straight-line burner who’s juggled track and football throughout his college career.
To start, he had to prove to Phenicie that he could keep his grades up while participating in both, but once he kept out of trouble for a while, the football staff loosened the reins a little bit.
Now, he does track workouts exclusively throughout the winter, and splits his time equally between the two in the spring, when outdoor track season coincides with spring football.
With Horton out, at least during the opening part of fall camp, he’s looked right at home with the first string, showing good hands to go with his speed and size and looking like he’ll be able to do a great deal more than just drag coverage away from Gueller and Dean.
“I’ve been enjoying it,” Conner said. “I’ve been having a lot of fun, I think the team’s been having a lot of fun. We have a lot of chemistry going into the season. I think we have a big culture shift coming on, and it’s just been different since I’ve been here, especially my freshman year until now, and so I think football is a lot more fun for everybody.”
Reynolds’ story is about fighting through adversity. The 6-foot-3 senior redshirted his freshman year, only to tear his ACL a week before the season opener the next year.
After a year of rehabbing from that, he had two catches through the first two games in 2017 before tearing it again.
That spring, he tore his meniscus, wiping out a whole other year and leaving him with one last chance as a senior in 2019.
“My motivation is I’ve wanted to do this my whole life,” Reynolds said. “I’ve always wanted to play college football, and I’m not going to let an injury get in front of that, no matter how long I have to wait. Like, if this is my time to get in and participate and do what I need to do, then I’ll be happy with that. I just want to be a part of this college program, you know? I just feel like the other years when I got hurt, I just missed out on a lot of that stuff, so I’m trying to do whatever I can to be a part of it.”
Meanwhile, both Peterson and Walter were press-ganged into position switches at one time or another due to team needs.
Peterson’s was slightly more unorthodox. With one game to go in the 2017 season, both of the Bengals’ kickers were hurt, so the team moved Peterson, who had kicked in high school, into the starting spot. He went 3 for 3 on extra points and made a 25-yard field goal against UC Davis.
Walter, meanwhile, moved to safety in 2017 as a redshirt freshman to cover up some depth issues there. Last year, he was supposed to be back at wide receiver full-time, but hurt his hamstring three times over the course of the season and only ended up playing in six games, mostly on special teams.
He’s been healthy in fall camp this year, and turned heads early, looking shifty and making a lot of receptions out of the slot.
“(My goal is) just to improve in every single way I can,” Walter said. “Because one thing I’ve noticed about this sport is, no matter how perfect you think you have it, you don’t. There’s always something to learn, there’s always something to get better at, in every single area. ... The biggest thing is just staying healthy, for me, especially from last year because I pulled my hamstring like three times.”
That’s the attitude echoed by his compatriots among the other wide receivers, who all said that they learn a lot just from watching and talking to Gueller and Dean.
With so much experience, they’ve all been focused on fine-tuning things in their games this fall, which is a luxury only a veteran group can afford.
“I think that’s one thing that’s been really different this year from previous years that I’ve been here, and I think that’s going to be really good for us this year, because we can focus on doing the things we already know and just making them perfect,” Walter said.
Headlines or not, the progress of Conner, Reynolds, Walter and Peterson will go a long way toward determining if the Idaho State receivers live up to their potential as maybe the best group in the conference this year.
“Everybody wants everybody to improve on the field, and everybody else holds each other accountable too,” Conner said. “So if people are slacking or not going as hard, we’ll get on them about it. So we’re a cohesive group, we want to see improvement, we want to see everybody get better so we can help the team overall.”