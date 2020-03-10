Bingham is pleased to introduce David Woodbury, PA-C, dermatological physician assistant. He recently joined their medical team and works closely with Dr. Adam Wray, dermatologist at Bingham Healthcare Dermatology.
David’s current special interests are in medical dermatology — seeing patients for various medical skin diseases such as skin cancer, rashes, acne, spot checks, and full body skin checks. He has experience in minor outpatient procedures, such as skin biopsies, skin cancer excisions, cryotherapy, and cyst/lipoma excisions. David enjoys communicating thoroughly with his patients. He takes the time to educate his patients about their skin conditions, and gives various treatment options so that decisions are made together.
David earned a Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science from University of Utah, and a Master of Physician Assistant from Loma Linda University in California.
David sees patients in Pocatello, Blackfoot, Malad, and Soda Springs. He is always welcoming new patients and appointments can be scheduled by calling (208) 782-2930.