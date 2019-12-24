Bingham Healthcare recently welcomed Debra Ravasia, MD, Ob-Gyn & urogynecologist, to their dynamic medical staff. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, and is one of the only board-certified urogynecologists in eastern Idaho.
As a urogynecologist, Dr. Ravasia is trained in urology, gynecology, and obstetrics. In addition to helping women through pregnancy, labor and delivery, she takes a holistic approach to overall women’s healthcare and enjoys helping women with issues such as hormone imbalance, menstrual irregularities, hormonally related weight gain, and infertility. She also specializes in the evaluation and treatment pelvic pain, bladder leaking and urgency, and pelvic prolapse.
Dr. Ravasia is passionate about women’s health. “Caring for the caregivers” at all stages of life and in a variety of settings gives her great satisfaction.
Dr. Ravasia received her BSc and MD from the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. She completed her Ob-Gyn residency at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Calgary in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having practiced five years in North Dakota and 12 years in Washington state. She has most recently worked as a traveling Obstetrician/Gynecologist, around the USA, in Canada, and in Afghanistan (Doctors without Borders).
In her spare time, Dr. Ravasia enjoys skiing, traveling, writing, and listening to audio books. Her most recent hobby has been learning to fly.
She sees patients at the following location:
Bingham Memorial Medical Plaza
98 Poplar Str., 2nd Floor
Blackfoot, ID 83221
To schedule an appointment or consultation with Dr. Ravasia, please call (208) 782-3900. For more information, please visit www.BinghamMemorial.org.