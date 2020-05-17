Mountain View HospitalMarch 31

Daughter Aribella Marie born to Ryan and Traci Sizemore.

April 14

Daughter Raelynn Jenae Mary born to Shaine and Kassandra Bowman of Basalt.

April 16

Son Dominick Elwood born to Amanda and Lee Rash.

Daughter Sarah Isabella born to Brockston and Steffani King of Rexburg.

Daughter Junie Jane born to Forrest and Shannon Ihler.

April 19

Son Daemian Michael born to Cydny Hanson and Brandon Ryan of Rexburg.

April 20

Son Hayden James born to Jesse and Samantha Hope.

April 22

Son Lincoln Smith born to Ryan and Sweelin Carroll of Shelley.

April 23

Son Flynn Michael born to Gaige and Bailey Trost.

April 25

Daughter Savannah Marie born to Jake and Kiah Spjute of Blackfoot.

May 1

Daughter Sophia Nicole born to Aaron and Lisa Shadley.

May 12

Son A.J. Saiint born to Flor Gonzalez and Alejandro Lopez.

May 13

Son Alexander James born to Caleb and Stephanie Hamilton.