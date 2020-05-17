Mountain View HospitalMarch 31
Daughter Aribella Marie born to Ryan and Traci Sizemore.
April 14
Daughter Raelynn Jenae Mary born to Shaine and Kassandra Bowman of Basalt.
April 16
Son Dominick Elwood born to Amanda and Lee Rash.
Daughter Sarah Isabella born to Brockston and Steffani King of Rexburg.
Daughter Junie Jane born to Forrest and Shannon Ihler.
April 19
Son Daemian Michael born to Cydny Hanson and Brandon Ryan of Rexburg.
April 20
Son Hayden James born to Jesse and Samantha Hope.
April 22
Son Lincoln Smith born to Ryan and Sweelin Carroll of Shelley.
April 23
Son Flynn Michael born to Gaige and Bailey Trost.
April 25
Daughter Savannah Marie born to Jake and Kiah Spjute of Blackfoot.
May 1
Daughter Sophia Nicole born to Aaron and Lisa Shadley.
May 12
Son A.J. Saiint born to Flor Gonzalez and Alejandro Lopez.
May 13
Son Alexander James born to Caleb and Stephanie Hamilton.