BLACKFOOT — The A&W Restaurant located at 320 West Highway 26 will give away free root beer floats and collect donations for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) on National Root Beer Float Day, Aug. 6.
From 2-8 p.m., Blackfoot A&W will serve free, small root beer floats, no purchase necessary. Guests will be encouraged to make a donation to DAV.
Visit www.rootbeerfloatday.com for more information and to make online donations, or use the hashtag #RootBeerFloatDay to search social media content.
“A&W has a long history of supporting veterans,” said Jace Katseanes, Blackfoot A&W owner. “As a locally owned and operated business, this also serves as a fun way to tell our customers thank you for all of their support.”
This is A&W’s seventh annual National Root Beer Float Day celebration and the third year it has partnered with DAV. A&W and DAV hope to raise $200,000 for the organization, which serves more than one million veterans annually. Fundraising began in late June. The $150,000 A&W raised for DAV in 2018 provided an estimated $6 million in direct benefits to veterans.
Since 2013, A&W has raised more than $800,000 for veterans groups during National Root Beer Float Day.