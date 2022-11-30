The Blackfoot Animal Shelter is currently beyond its holding capacity and is looking for more adopters to come in and give animals their forever home.
The shelter is holding over 70 dogs and cats in total, with around twenty of those being cats.
They’re also looking for people who have lost their pets to come in and pick them up.
“A great part of our population right now is made up of stray dogs that have been coming in that just go unclaimed by their owners,” said Willow Johnson, a Kennel Manager at the shelter.
The shelter has always strived to not euthanize animals for space, but there’s so many animals right now that it’s something it will have to do if they continue to stay above capacity.
The shelter only has twenty six dog kennels. Johnson said that they’ve been lucky enough that the small dogs get along well so they can be kenneled together, and then they also have dogs who came in together and can be kenneled together. The shelter’s last resort is to set up crates to house the dogs.
All of the dogs get time every day out of their kennels to run around for supervised play around the shelter’s yard, and they also get time with the shelter staff to do training on basic commands.
The longer that an animal has to stay in a kennel, the more anxiety will build up in that animal. Some dogs will get a ‘happy tale’ where the tip of their tail becomes damaged from hitting it on the walls of their kennell. Sometimes they’ll become protective of their kennell, and become aggressive with other dogs. Johnson points out that the animals wouldn’t have suffered this anxiety if they’d been adopted sooner.
“Our biggest thing we suggest is just give them a chance. They are living beings with a whole emotional system not far from our own,” Johnson said. “And so the things in their past do have an effect on them.”
Many pet stores, like Petsmart, will partner with local shelters so many of the pets in those stores come from animal shelters. The shelter also has foster families that will take in animals while they wait to find their forever home.
Something that Johnson said often happens when they don’t get their pets spayed or neutered is that they’ll have an unexpected liter of puppies or kittens and then give them away for free. People will adopt those babies and once they grow up, they realize they don’t want to take on the responsibility of raising that animal.
“Animals live past their puppy and kitty stages when they're cute and little. They get bigger and they get mischievous and they make a lot of wrong choices just like children do,” Johnson said. “And so you need to have patience and understand that those animals might live up to 20 years or more and that if you're taking that animal that's your responsibility.”
Johnson said that we can’t know the story of the animals who find themselves at the shelter, so adopters should show patience with them.
They suggest new owners follow the rule of threes, “which is that it takes at least three days for an animal coming out of a shelter to just decompress to the new situation. Three weeks for them to start to get used to routines and then up to three months for them to start to feel at home,” Johnson said. This is a simple rule and it varies because some could be quicker to adjust to the new situation and some could be slower.
The shelter asks everyone who adopts a pet to give it a forever home, and that, “it won't be brought back if the kids don't take care of it or if it chews up the house or if it takes extra time to potty train because the reality is that all of these dogs coming from the shelter and the cats are going into a whole new world and they don't know the rules.”
Johnson suggests that people who are looking to adopt a pet should make sure they have stable housing, and that you live in a place that allows you to have pets. They also need to be willing to set aside time to train the animal.
But Johnson said that when a person adopts an animal and takes care of it, they “enrich your life in more ways than one.” She said that animals read our feelings and emotions and they are companions to their owners.
“They’re a lot of responsibility but they also do those funny little quirky things that just make you not be able to help but love them,” Johnson said.
