BLACKFOOT — For the second year, Blackfoot city administration has coordinated with the Office of Federal Programs at Blackfoot School District 55 to identify families that need extra support and resources this holiday season.
Joy Mickelson, federal program director, and her staff worked with the counselors at the district schools to identify 15 families who were then sponsored by various city departments, individual city employees and council members who provided gifts of food, clothing and toys.
“We feel that it is a privilege to be involved in helping our community,” said water superintendent Vernon Cannon. “This is a very stressful time of year, and it can become overwhelming to have extra holiday expenses, when families are just trying to make ends meet.” City employees began delivering items to the families Wednesday and will continue to do so through Monday.
Plans are for the city to continue working with District 55 administration on the City Santa program, and encourage others to do so as well.