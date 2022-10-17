The Blackfoot Community Players are putting on a new show for the Bingham County community starting this week. “Wait Until Dark” will premier on Oct. 21 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., then start at 7:30 p.m. with tickets priced at $10.

The show will have a limited run, with performances every night except Sunday all the way up through Oct. 29. The starting times will be the same for every performance and the price will also be the same except for Monday when they have their family night pricing at $7.

