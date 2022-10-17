The Blackfoot Community Players are putting on a new show for the Bingham County community starting this week. “Wait Until Dark” will premier on Oct. 21 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., then start at 7:30 p.m. with tickets priced at $10.
The show will have a limited run, with performances every night except Sunday all the way up through Oct. 29. The starting times will be the same for every performance and the price will also be the same except for Monday when they have their family night pricing at $7.
The Blackfoot Community Players normally do a haunted mansion in the weeks before Halloween, but they lost their space to do that this year. Christy Foster heard about this and approached one of the group’s board members.
“Hey, there’s a lot of great, scary plays that could kind of still give that spooky feeling that we could do,” Foster said. She gave them a list of all the shows she thought they could do. They talked it over, picked “Wait Until Dark,” then they asked if Foster could direct.
“Of course,” she responded.
”Wait Until Dark” is a 1967 American psychological thriller film directed by Terence Young, starring Audrey Hepburn, but it was originally a play by Frederick Knott, first performed on Broadway in 1966. The basic premise is that it’s about a woman named Susan who is blind and there are some men who want to con her and find an object of value in her apartment.
“This is an iconic story that I think so many people know and so many people love,” said Logan Lindholm, assistant director. “It’s fun to take it and have a bit of a new spin on the story.”
Foster said that one of the trickiest aspects of the performance is that it’s a technical show with sound effects and if it’s not right on the mark, the audience would be pulled out of the performance. Her vision for the show is that she wanted the audience to feel close to the story, like they were there with the characters.
“I purposely brought the set as close as I could to the audience (and) cut the stage in half,” Foster said. “I wanted everything to feel very authentic and people could get lost in it and kind of be involved in it.”
“I really wanted the audience to feel like they were in the room, that it was happening then,” Foster explained. “I wanted it to feel very intimate.”
“We’ve really been aiming to make it as natural as possible and as honest in the actor’s reactions,” Lindholm said.
“The cast have worked really hard and the stage crew has worked really hard,” Foster said. “It’s really a beautiful set and everybody’s taking it very seriously and we’re working really hard to ensure that it’s the best possible show for our audience.”
While the show is a frightening one, it carries more heart-pounding suspense then it does gore. Foster would rate the show PG-13, so if parents feel comfortable taking their kids to a movie with that rating, they’ll do well with this show.
“My kids have come. My daughter’s in the show and she’s 12,” Foster said.
They wanted to point out that often these shows run over multiple weekends, while this performance is just one week straight. While there will be more total performances, eight in all, the run will be a much shorter time frame.
“People might think that they have multiple opportunities to see it, but really it’s a very short run,” Foster said.
For people who aren’t normally interested in the theater but may want to get out of their comfort zone, they think this will be the perfect show for them.
“This is another option for people to come and enjoy the Halloween,” Lindholm said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.