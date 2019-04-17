BLACKFOOT — Renovations of all of the bunkers at the Blackfoot Golf Course are currently underway, and will be completed over the next three weeks, according to a news release from the city.
The project is being executed by Timberstone Landscaping, a firm from Eagle, which has designed and worked with some of the premier golf courses in the Northwest. The designers at Timberstone will be using their expertise to reposition and reshape some of the bunkers at the Blackfoot course to include new edging and sand.
The course will be open throughout the renovations and play will not be interrupted.