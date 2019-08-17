“Avengers Endgame,” DVD
Earth’s mightiest heroes will finally understand how fragile our reality really is — and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it — in a story of friendship, teamwork, and setting aside differences to overcome an impossible obstacle.
”Pinky Got Out,” by Michael Portis
Pinky isn’t your typical flamingo. He’s a real escape artist! Young readers will enjoy trying to find Pinky on every spread and will be curious to discover whether he can actually fly the coop!
”The Beholder,” by Anna Bright
From the gardens of England to the fjords of Norge, Selah’s quest will be the journey of a lifetime. But her stepmother’s schemes aren’t the only secrets hiding below decks … and the stakes of her voyage may be higher than any happy ending.